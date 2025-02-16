4 Takeaways: Danny Wolf, Vlad Goldin lead Michigan over Ohio State in thriller
Stop me if you've heard this one before — Michigan traveled down to Columbus, Ohio and came home with a three-point victory over the Buckeyes.
In a back-and-forth battle that featured 11 ties and 16 lead changes, the No. 20 Wolverines gritted their way to an 86-83 win over Ohio State. It was the sixth straight win for Michigan, each of which have come by four points or fewer, to continue what has been a remarkable turnaround for first-year head coach Dusty May.
With the victory, Michigan (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten) maintains a one-game lead over Michigan State atop the conference standings, one year removed from the Wolverines finishing in last place in the league. Here are five takeaways from another thrilling win for the Maize and Blue...
1. Wolverines win another nail-biter
Early in the year, Michigan struggled in close games, with each of their first four losses coming by one possession. However, over the past three weeks, the Wolverines have become rock-solid down the stretch in tight games, finding enough winning plays to come out on top time and time again.
While creating separation would make Michigan's life easier going forward, there's a lot to be said for a team that simply finds ways to win. It's a precarious form of success, but it could bode well for the Wolverines this March, when games are often tight and tension is high.
The Wolverines are sure to have some tough games on the horizon, including two against Michigan State that could determine the conference championship. Will the poise the Wolverines have shown in these last six outings continue? For now, there's no reason to question it.
2. 'Area 50-1' invades Columbus
After the big-to-big connection was disrupted a bit last time out against Purdue, Michigan's towering frontcourt of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf were dominant on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.
The Buckeyes had no answer early for Goldin, who scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and added three rebounds. Wolf, meanwhile, had four first-half assists, each of which came on Goldin baskets.
After scoring just two points in the first half, Wolf was more aggressive on the offensive end in the second half. The big man finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, his Big Ten-leading 11th double-double of the season, adding five total assists. Goldin finished with a double-double as well with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Michigan's frontcourt is one of the most challenging to defend in all of college basketball, and the Buckeyes had no answer.
3. Michigan's bench comes up big
With Wolf and point guard Tre Donaldson each picking up two fouls in the first half, Michigan needed some guys off the bench to step up early, and they got it.
Will Tschetter continued his strong play of late, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers for six first-half points, and added another big bucket and assist after halftime for the Wolverines.
Roddy Gayle Jr., who was the story coming into this game after transferring to Michigan from Ohio State, seemed to be pressing at times but made some big plays down the stretch, regardless. Gayle Jr. had nine points, eight rebounds and two assists in his return to Columbus.
Finally, freshman LJ Cason gave Michigan a nice stretch late in the first half in relief of Donaldson, scoring five points to help the Wolverines maintain a lead.
4. Michigan dominates on the glass
Margins were hard to come by all afternoon, but Michigan had a big one on the glass. The Wolverines out-rebounded Ohio State 46-31 overall, and had a whopping 19 offensive rebounds that resulted in 21 second-chance points. It can be argued that was the difference in the outcome.
This was a nice development for the Wolverines, who struggled with physicality and were beaten on the boards a lot early this season. Today, Michigan showed just how far they've progressed throughout Big Ten play. Toughness is required to win a league like the Big Ten, and the Wolverines had it in spades today.
