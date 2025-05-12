Big spender: Michigan Wolverine head coach Dusty May tops transfer portal spending charts
Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May is a portal transfer wizard. He has used the portal to transform Michigan hoops twice now in his two seasons at the program. Last year he hit the portal with a blitz that resulted in seven game-ready players that led his team to a Big Ten Tournament win and a Sweet Sixteen appearance. This year he doubled down and grabbed the number one rated class from the portal cementing Michigan in the National Championship conversation for next year.
The transfer portal is a great place to get players who can step on the court and improve your winning percentage on day one. Those players come with a price though, and according to a recent report Dusty May and the Wolverines paid the biggest price during this year's transfer portal cycle.
College basketball analyst and statistician Evan Miya has four Big Ten teams in his top ten estimated spenders for the portal. The Wolverines, and their number one overall rated class, come out in first with an estimate of $8.8 million dollars. The number is astonishing, but peanuts when you consider what college football programs are spending to build their rosters.
With the number one overall portal player Yaxel Lendeborg still on the fence between Ann Arbor or the NBA Draft, May could have a truly elite team next year. If Yaxel leaves, they will still have a top tier squad but may not be in the National Championship talks. What we do know is there is likely a very fiscally friendly offer sitting on the table to entice Yaxel to come back to college for one more year.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
Where Michigan football, Ohio State, Oregon, and the entire Big Ten rank in latest post-spring re-rank
Prominent analyst gives the Minnesota Vikings zero chance with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson