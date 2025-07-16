Brooklyn's Danny Wolf helping recruit 5-star guard to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines find themselves in the middle of another heated recruiting battle, this time for 5-star guard Brandon McCoy. Rated as the No. 2 overall player in the nation for the 2026 class by Rivals, McCoy is fielding offers from all of the major college basketball programs, including Michigan, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, and USC.
When it comes to Michigan, McCoy tells On3's Joe Tipton that he's heard good things about head coach Dusty May and is taking a serious look at the Wolverines. But Michigan has also had some help from former standout Danny Wolf, who's now with the Brooklyn Nets after being selected in the first round with the 27th overall pick. McCoy told Tipton that he worked out with Wolf over the summer, and that Wolf was doing his best to recruit on Michigan's behalf.
"I’ve heard great things about Dusty May," McCoy told Tipton. "I’ve also worked out with Danny Wolf and he preached to me the whole summer about how good Dusty May is. So definitely looking at that school too.”
With Michigan looking like an early contender for a national championship for the 2025-26 season, McCoy will obviously keep his eye on what's happening in Ann Arbor in the coming months.
