Wolverine Digest

Michigan Basketball jersey numbers revealed for 2025-26 season

The Michigan Wolverines roster is set for the 2025-26 campaign, and the jersey numbers have been revealed.

Chris Breiler

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines roster is now finalized, and head coach Dusty May is looking to build on an impressive debut season. In his first year at the helm, May guided Michigan to a 27-10 overall record, highlighted by a Big Ten Tournament championship and a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

While it was a strong start to his tenure in Ann Arbor, May and the Wolverines have even higher goals for the 2025-26 campaign.

RELATED: Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore reveals biggest lesson he learned from Jim Harbaugh

Michigan signed what is arguably the top transfer portal class in the country, featuring elite prospects like Aday Mara (UCLA), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois), and Elliot Cadeau (UNC). On the recruiting trail, May also secured the commitments from top prospects Trey McKenney, Winters Grady, and Patrick Liburd.

From top to bottom, the Wolverines boast a roster that many analysts consider an early favorite to not only win the Big Ten, but to contend for a national championship.

On Tuesday, the official Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter/X account revealed the jersey numbers for each player:

  • 0 - Patrick Liburd, PF
  • 1 - Trey McKenney, G
  • 2 - LJ Cason, G
  • 3 - Elliot Cadeau, PG
  • 4 - Nimari Burnett, G
  • 5 - Oscar Goodman, SF
  • 7 - Howard Eisley Jr, G
  • 10 - Winters Grady, F
  • 11 - Roddy Gayle Jr., G
  • 12 - Charlie May, G
  • 13 - Harrison Hochberg, F
  • 15 - Aday Mara, C
  • 21 - Morez Johnson Jr., PF
  • 23 - Yaxel Lendeborg, F
  • 32 - Malick Kordel, C
  • 42 - Will Tschetter, F

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore says incoming transfer could be Big Ten's best

'Tipped Off': Connor Stalions issues forceful response to Sonny Dykes' 2022 CFP claim

Aaron Rodgers links up with Michigan's 2026 QB commit for workout session

Michigan's 7-footer looks like a problem in newly released video

ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records

Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball