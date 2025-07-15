Michigan Basketball jersey numbers revealed for 2025-26 season
The Michigan Wolverines roster is now finalized, and head coach Dusty May is looking to build on an impressive debut season. In his first year at the helm, May guided Michigan to a 27-10 overall record, highlighted by a Big Ten Tournament championship and a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
While it was a strong start to his tenure in Ann Arbor, May and the Wolverines have even higher goals for the 2025-26 campaign.
Michigan signed what is arguably the top transfer portal class in the country, featuring elite prospects like Aday Mara (UCLA), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois), and Elliot Cadeau (UNC). On the recruiting trail, May also secured the commitments from top prospects Trey McKenney, Winters Grady, and Patrick Liburd.
From top to bottom, the Wolverines boast a roster that many analysts consider an early favorite to not only win the Big Ten, but to contend for a national championship.
On Tuesday, the official Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter/X account revealed the jersey numbers for each player:
- 0 - Patrick Liburd, PF
- 1 - Trey McKenney, G
- 2 - LJ Cason, G
- 3 - Elliot Cadeau, PG
- 4 - Nimari Burnett, G
- 5 - Oscar Goodman, SF
- 7 - Howard Eisley Jr, G
- 10 - Winters Grady, F
- 11 - Roddy Gayle Jr., G
- 12 - Charlie May, G
- 13 - Harrison Hochberg, F
- 15 - Aday Mara, C
- 21 - Morez Johnson Jr., PF
- 23 - Yaxel Lendeborg, F
- 32 - Malick Kordel, C
- 42 - Will Tschetter, F
