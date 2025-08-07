Exciting Michigan transfer lands on preseason All-Big Ten First Team
Michigan basketball Head Coach Dusty May has been an unstoppable force in the transfer portal, proving instrumental in reshaping the team's roster. He has recruited elite squads for two consecutive years, skillfully utilizing the transfer portal to address the specific needs of his team. Last year, that winning blueprint landed the Wolverine program a Big Ten Tournament title and a strong showing in March Madness that ended in the Sweet Sixteen.
This year, with another reloaded and highly talented squad, the expectations are even higher in Ann Arbor, as fans eagerly anticipate a deeper postseason run. May’s strategy not only enhances team performance but also fosters a culture of resilience and competitiveness that resonates throughout the entire program. One of the biggest reasons for these high expectations is Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg was the top-rated player in the transfer portal, and after flirting with the NBA Draft, he honored his commitment to Coach May and came to Ann Arbor. Now he is seeing his name coming up on elite preseason award and honors lists, as those expectations grow.
Lendeborg is an elite scorer who has already publicly stated that one of his personal goals is to earn Big Ten Player of the Year honors. He has the physical tools and basketball skillset to win it, and to compete for National Player of the Year as well. Coming back to college for one more year was a genius move for Yaxle. Before making it official that he was going to run it back in Ann Arbor, he was projected as a low first-round pick. If he can dominate at Michigan and lead his team deep into the NCAA Tournament, he could move his stock up into lottery pick status. Coach May must be thrilled to see this team on the court. The 2025-2026 season could be very special.
MORE: Five-Star brother of former Michigan, Alabama cornerback says, "I love Michigan"
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -