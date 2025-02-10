Coaches Poll: Michigan men's basketball jumps in latest Top 25 rankings
Michigan men's basketball continues to rise following victories over Oregon and Indiana this past week, which pushed the Wolverines' winning streak to four games.
On Monday, Michigan (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten) climbed five spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, with a huge matchup against No. 7 Purdue slated for Tuesday night (7 p.m. / Peacock).
The Wolverines were beaten soundly in their previous matchup against the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, falling by the score of 91-64. Michigan will look to even the season series with Purdue this week in Ann Arbor.
USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 — Week 15
1.) Alabama
2.) Auburn
3.) Florida
4.) Tennessee
5.) Duke
6.) Houston
7.) Purdue
8.) St. John's
9.) Texas A&M
10.) Iowa State
11.) Michigan State
12.) Texas Tech
13.) Arizona
14.) Memphis
15.) Wisconsin
16.) Marquette
17.) Michigan
18.) Kentucky
19.) Clemson
20.) Kansas
21.) Creighton
22.) Missouri
23.) Ole Miss
24.) UConn
25.) Maryland
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (72); Louisville (57); Saint Mary's (51); UCLA (42); Illinois (19); New Mexico (16); Gonzaga (7); Oregon (5); VCU (2); Utah State (2); UC San Diego (1); Drake (1); Baylor (1)
This past week, Michigan had five players score in double figures in a 80-76 win over Oregon, led by 17 points for senior forward Will Tschetter. Junior forward Danny Wolf recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Ducks.
Wolf followed up that performance by leading the Wolverines to a 70-67 win over Indiana on Saturday, scoring 20 points with nine rebounds and five assists for the Maize and Blue. Point guard Tre Donaldson had a big game with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists, while center Vlad Goldin also poured in 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds.
Michigan current sits tied with No. 11 Michigan State (19-4, 10-2) in second place in the Big Ten standings, trailing Purdue (19-5, 11-2) by a half-game.
