Michigan head coach Dusty May ecstatic over talented incoming McDonald's All-American
Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May has made his name in the transfer portal. Last year he completely changed the culture in Ann Arbor with a seven-member transfer portal class. That class flipped an eight-win program into the Big Ten Tournament champions. This year he has gone back to the portal and secured the top class in the nation.
What people seem to forget is May is also a talented recruiter of high school talent as well. His biggest coup in this cycle was McDonald's All-American and five-star talent Trey McKenney. May was recently asked about what makes McKenney so special and this is what he had to say about his incoming combo guard.
"The thing that really stands out is he (Trey McKenney) makes the simple, right play almost all the time. For someone his age, that’s not always common"- Wolverines head coach Dusty May
May has a blueprint of recruiting a couple elite game ready high school players and coupling them with a strong transfer portal class filled with immediate impact players. His blueprint worked flawlessly last year, as the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and made it to the Sweet Sixteen as well. If May can keep the top-rated player in the portal, Yaxel Lendeborg, from heading to the NBA his Wolverines have a real shot at challenging for a National Championship next year. May clearly believes that McKenney will be a big part of that push too.
