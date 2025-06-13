After brief hot streak, Michigan cools on recruiting trail, missing out on elite EDGE
The top player in the state of Connecticut has made his college decision, and despite all the efforts of the Michigan staff, he will not be coming to Ann Arbor. Elite four-star EDGE Alhassan Iddrissu committed to the UCF Knights. Beating out recruiting powerhouses Texas A&M, Michigan and USC is no small feat. USC has been on fire on the recruiting trail and currently holds the number one class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Michigan had been on a little bit of a hot streak as they snagged two four-star defensive linemen from rival Notre Dame last week. McHale Blade and Allister Vallejo both chose the Wolverines over the Fighting Irish after a hotly contested battle. The two commitments have moved Michigan's class into the top 15 nationally, but the class remains relatively small, with only eight total commitments.
The 2026 class is building slowly, and Michigan still has plenty of time and prospects to create a top 10 class. They have made some significant progress with elite-level talents like five-star Felix Ojo and four-star defensive back Donovan Webb. I believe this class will easily end up in the top 10, and some of the current commits will also make dramatic rises in the rankings. Michigan has been adept at identifying talent early, securing them, and then watching them rise rapidly through the rankings. Missing out on this young man is not ideal, but the blueprint towards an elite class is still in place.
