'Duel in the District': Michigan to clash with Duke in D.C.
The Michigan Wolverines are set to clash with the Duke Blue Devils this season. The game will take place on February 21 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be the first meeting between the two blue blood programs in 13 years, with the last meeting occurring during the 2013 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
You can read the official press release below.
Via MGoBlue:
PRINCETON, N.J. -- In conjunction with the Gazelle Group, the University of Michigan men's basketball team announced today (Tuesday, June 24) its inclusion in the Duel in The District against Duke on Saturday (Feb. 21) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Scheduled near the tail end of the Big Ten regular season, the Wolverines meet the Blue Devils for the first time in 13 years. The last meeting was during the 2013 ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. After falling behind by 10 at the half (32-22), U-M matched Duke in the second half (47-47) but was unable to overcome that first-half deficit, falling 79-69 (Dec. 4). Overall, U-M holds an 8-22 record against Duke.
The Duel in The District marks the seventh neutral-site game between Michigan and Duke. Three of the previous six have been during the NCAA Tournament, including the 1992 national championship, the 1964 Final Four and the 2011 second round, when U-M fell 73-71 as a late game-tying Darius Morris lay-up rattled off the rim. The last neutral game was in the 2011 Maui Invitational (Nov. 22) -- an 82-75 Duke win.
Michigan makes its way back to the nation's capital for the first time since participating in the Coaches vs. Racism match-up against Prairie View A&M (W, 77-49; Nov. 13, 2021). The Wolverines return to Capital One Arena for the first time since winning four games in four days to claim the 2017 Big Ten Tournament. That year, U-M went on its championship run after being involved in a team plane crash while leaving for the conference tournament.
The Maize and Blue are guided by , who in his first season led the Wolverines to a 27-10 record, won the Big Ten Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 for a sixth straight NCAA Tournament. Duke is led by head coach Jon Scheyer, who closed his third season with the Blue Devils posting a 35-4 record, winning the ACC (19-1) regular season and tournament titles before falling to Houston, 70-67, in the Final Four.
All ticketing information, television details and tip time will be announced later. However, for early access to tickets before the public sale, sign up for email updates here.
