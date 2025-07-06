Exciting new addition to Michigan hoops leads Team USA to Gold medal in FIBA tourney
Former Illinois forward Morez Johnson, Jr. created quite a buzz when he transferred from the Fighting Illini to rival Michigan. Illinois fans were less than pleased, and many took to social media to share their displeasure with what they perceived as a disloyal move. Michigan fans rejoiced as they saw the same thing in Johnson that head coach Dusty May did: a tremendous amount of potential and upside.
Johnson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds as he led Team USA to the U19 FIBA gold medal in a 109-76 destruction of Team Germany. Team USA finished the tournament undefeated, with a 7-0 record, and was only tested by Team Canada. Johnson was an absolute terror throughout the tournament and was unstoppable at times.
Johnson heads back to Ann Arbor with a gold medal around his neck and a ton of experience playing against some of the most elite players in his peer class. That experience coupled with the overall aspect of winning a tough tournament benefits Johnson's growth as a player and leader. That in turn will help the Michigan basketball team, a team loaded with talent and lofty expectations. Coach May must be beyond pleased with what he saw from Johnson throughout the tournament and is counting down the days to unleash his 2025-2026 squad.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -