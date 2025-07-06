Wolverine Digest

Exciting new addition to Michigan hoops leads Team USA to Gold medal in FIBA tourney

Jerred Johnson

Fromer Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Fromer Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Illinois forward Morez Johnson, Jr. created quite a buzz when he transferred from the Fighting Illini to rival Michigan. Illinois fans were less than pleased, and many took to social media to share their displeasure with what they perceived as a disloyal move. Michigan fans rejoiced as they saw the same thing in Johnson that head coach Dusty May did: a tremendous amount of potential and upside.

Johnson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds as he led Team USA to the U19 FIBA gold medal in a 109-76 destruction of Team Germany. Team USA finished the tournament undefeated, with a 7-0 record, and was only tested by Team Canada. Johnson was an absolute terror throughout the tournament and was unstoppable at times.

Johnson heads back to Ann Arbor with a gold medal around his neck and a ton of experience playing against some of the most elite players in his peer class. That experience coupled with the overall aspect of winning a tough tournament benefits Johnson's growth as a player and leader. That in turn will help the Michigan basketball team, a team loaded with talent and lofty expectations. Coach May must be beyond pleased with what he saw from Johnson throughout the tournament and is counting down the days to unleash his 2025-2026 squad.

Ma
Michigan head coach Dusty May / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Elite running back target continues to toy with Michigan fans, teasing commitment date

Rich Eisen has ominous one-word response to Jeremiah Smith's never lose again promise

Buckeye Jeremiah Smith proclaims he is not a sore loser, promises to never lose to Michigan again

BREAKING: Top-100 elite wide receiver chooses Michigan in major recruiting win

Elite five-star Michigan target shares interesting social media post with Bryce Underwood

Elite Michigan transfer continues to dominate on the international stage

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball