Former Michigan basketball star suffers serious injury, OUT indefinitely
After scoring 30 points in 38 minutes on the court on Friday evening, Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner has torn his oblique and will miss extended time, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Wagner has put up All-Star caliber numbers as of late. He's scored 30 or more in his last three games and has averaged 24.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds so far this season.
The former Michigan basketball star is in his fourth season in the NBA, all four seasons being with the Magic. Orlando drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick back in the 2021 NBA Draft and Wagner is playing alongside his brother, Mo Wagner, in Orlando. The youngest Wagner has been very healthy in the last three years for the Magic. He has played in 72 or more games since entering the NBA.
Back in July, the Magic gave Wagner a new five-year deal worth $224 million keeping him around Orlando for a long time and showing that he's a cornerstone for the organization.
Wagner played two seasons in Ann Arbor before entering the draft. The German native was a big part of the Wolverines averaging over 30 minutes a game and he averaged 12 points per game during his two-year Michigan career.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football offensive coordinator big board, who the Wolverines should target
Report: Michigan to battle a surprise team in efforts to land '25 5-star OL Ty Haywood
Sherrone Moore talks Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, other Michigan 2025 signees
Former Michigan OC Kirk Campbell releases statement after being relieved of duties