Is Jarrett Allen Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Magic)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has missed the last two games with right knee tendinitis, and he's once again been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

#Cavs Jarrett Allen (knee) and Max Strus (foot surgery) both remain OUT for tomorrow’s game here in Orlando. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 10, 2026

Earlier this month, Allen did some individual drills at practice for the Cavs, but it appears he's still not ready to return from his lingering knee issue.

The Cavs will likely lean on reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley to carry the workload at the center position on Wednesday, and oddsmakers have them favored by 3.5 points on the road against a Magic team that is down both Franz Wagner and Anthony Black.

This season, Allen has played in 51 games for the Cavs, averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 63.6 percent from the field. He has really played at a high level since Feb. 1, with many of those games coming after the Cavs acquired point guard James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 13 games, Allen is averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting an insane 72.0 percent from the floor. Allen's absence should open up more opportunities for Mobley as a roller in the Cavs' pick-and-roll action, but the Magic are one of the better defenses in the NBA, ranking 11th in defensive rating.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Cavs with Allen sidelined for the third game in a row.

Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Magic

Evan Mobley 15+ Points (-179)

Mobley should see an expanded role on offense on Wednesday with Allen out, and I’m going to lay a little more juice on this points prop to get him down to 15+ against Orlando’s stingy defense.

This season, Mobley is averaging 19.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 14 games with Allen out of the lineup, scoring at least 15 points in 11 of those matchups. Overall, the All-Star forward is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from 3.

While the 3-point shot hasn’t developed for Mobley as much as the Cavs would like, he’s still scored 15 or more points in five straight games and had 13 and 20 points in two games against Orlando earlier this season.

With Allen out, Mobley should benefit from Harden’s playmaking in a big way on Wednesday.

