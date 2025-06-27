Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson lands two-way deal with New Orleans Pelicans

Jerred Johnson

Hunter Dickinson was an enigmatic figure during his time in Ann Arbor. He had some memorable and monster games against rivals, then faded away into the background in other games. Fans swore that his inability to defend and need to clog the lane on offense held back good Michigan basketball teams. When he transferred to Kansas, many expressed sentiments of good riddance.

One thing that cannot be denied is that Hunter was a scoring machine while at Michigan. During his three years in maize and blue, he averaged 14.1, 18.6, and 18.5 points per game. He was able to stretch the defense with his three-point shooting as a junior, and he proved to be a valuable asset to the team. However, NIL money called his name, and he departed for greener pastures with the Kanasa Jayhawks. Dickinson was never widely regarded as a viable NBA center, and mock drafts reflected this perception. His name was not called after the two rounds in the 2025 NBA Draft, as expected, but his chances are not yet dead.

Dickinson earned a two-way spot with the New Orleans Pelicans and joins former Michigan shooting guard Jordan Poole as a Pelican. Dickinson will have to impress during the NBA Summer League and his inevitable stints in the NBA G League. Speed and footwork are going to be significant areas of improvement for Hunter if he plans to make the NBA rotation.

