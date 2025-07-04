Former Michigan star Moe Wagner agrees to new NBA contract
Just a few days ago, the Orlando Magic declined team options for two former Michigan basketball players: Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan. While Houstan is still awaiting news on a new contract, on Friday, Wagner came to an agreement for a new deal.
The Magic and Wagner came to an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal to keep Wagner in Orlando with his brother, Franz.
Wagner, who sustained ACL tear in December, was averaging a career-high 12.9 points and shooting a career-best 36% from 3 before the injury. Through his 30 games, Wagner had emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate and led the NBA in points per game among players to average under 20 minutes, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Wagner came into the league in the 2018 NBA Draft when he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 25th pick. He would play one season with LA before heading to Washington for two seasons. He would then play with Boston in 2020-21, and he has spent the last four seasons with the Magic.
Wagner played for Michigan for three seasons before leaving after his junior year. Here are some of his accomplishments in Ann Arbor:
• Played in 107 career games for U-M
> 69th Wolverine to play 100+ games
> Ranked t-52nd all-time in U-M history
• Ranks 44th all-time with 1,114 career points
> 54th Wolverine to score 1,000+ points
> Scored 15 points in win vs. Michigan State (Big Ten Tournament) to reach 1,000
• Helped U-M to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2016, '17, '18)
> Helped U-M to program's first First Four game vs. Tulsa, advancing to first round (2016)
> Reached the 2017 & 2018 Sweet 16s and 2018 Elite Eight
> Reached the 2018 Final Four and national title game
• Helped U-M to back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles
> Won four games in four days in Washington, D.C. (Verizon Center), following pre-tournament plane accident
> Won four games in four days in New York, N.Y. (MSG), to win second straight
