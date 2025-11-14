Michigan basketball officially signs four players in 2026 recruiting class
There were no surprises when it came to Michigan basketball signing its 2026 recruiting class. The Wolverines signed all four commitments: Quinn Costello, Joseph Hartman, Marcus Moller, and Malachi Brown.
After signing the 11th-ranked class the year before, with five-star Trey McKenney as the headliner, the Wolverines currently have the No. 10 class in the 2026 cycle.
There is still time for Michgian to add to its class, but as of now, the Wolverines have some of the best talent in the nation with these additions. Coach Dusty May spoke on each of his newest arrivals.
Dusty May on his recruiting class
"This class fits everything we value -- versatility, intelligence and competitiveness. Each of them enjoys playing for their teammates, embraces coaching and wants to be part of something bigger than themselves. They all bring different strengths, but the common thread is their character and work ethic.
"They understand what it means to represent Michigan, and they're ready to put in the daily effort to grow on and off the court. We're excited about their potential and how they'll elevate our culture. This group is the foundation of what we're building for the future."
Coach May on Joseph Hartman
"Joseph is a floor general. He plays with great command and confidence, and his voice carries through the team. He's a strong decision-maker who understands tempo, spacing and how to put teammates in successful positions. He combines toughness with feel. He's not afraid to make the extra pass or take a big shot when it matters.
"His competitive nature and basketball IQ make him a perfect fit for how we want to play. What we love is that Joe loves the process -- film, lifting, reps. He's wired to improve every day, and that mindset will serve him and our program extremely well."
May on Quinn Costello
"Quinn brings versatility and motor. He's a big who runs the floor hard, rebounds outside his area, and embraces contact. He has a great touch and an instinct for positioning -- both offensively and defensively. He's continued to add strength and confidence in his perimeter game, and we see real potential for growth there.
"His energy and competitiveness lift everyone around him. Quinn's also a connector -- he's humble, hard-working and fully invested in the team. He'll be a guy who earns respect the moment he steps on campus."
May on Marcus Moller
"Marcus is a connector. He plays for his teammates, talks on defense and embraces preparation. He really plays with a poise beyond his years. He can handle, pass and shoot, and he processes the game quickly, which fits our pace-and-space style. He is comfortable making simple plays, stretching the floor, and guarding multiple positions.
"With his length and shooting touch, we believe he can contribute early while still having a high ceiling in our system. Most importantly, he's about the right things: work, humility and team. He's coachable, detail-oriented and relentless in his daily habits. He'll thrive in Ann Arbor because he values development and the student-athlete experience."
May on Malachi Brown
"Malachi is a dynamic athlete who plays with explosiveness and edge. He has the quickness and strength to pressure the ball defensively and get downhill on offense. His ability to guard multiple positions and finish through contact gives us a lot of lineup flexibility.
"He's developing as a playmaker and shooter, and he's already shown he can impact winning in different ways. Malachi's presence on the floor changes the game. He plays with emotion and passion that energizes everyone. He's built for our culture -- tough, competitive and team-first."