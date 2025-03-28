HOW TO WATCH: No. 5 Michigan vs No. 1 Auburn in Sweet Sixteen
The Michigan Wolverines return to the court tonight for a Sweet Sixteen matchup against the 1-seed Auburn Tigers. Michigan has now won five consecutive games dating back to the Big Ten Tournament, including wins over Purdue, Maryland, Wisconsin, UC San Diego, and Texas A&M. But in order to advance to the Elite Eight, the Wolverines will need to knock off the top ranked Tigers to get there.
Much like Michigan, Auburn struggled to close out the season on a strong note. The Tigers lost three of their last four, including losses to Texas A&M, Alabama, and Tennessee. But at 30-5 on the season, it's clear that Auburn knows how to get it done on the court, and that's reflected in their No. 1 ranking in tournament play.
The Wolverines will need to continue the momentum built against Texas A&M last week and avoid making costly mistakes. Turnovers have killed Michigan at critical moments throughout the season, but the Wolverines limited those mistakes against the Aggies and it led to success. If they can continue to play mistake-free basketball on Friday night against the Tigers, Michigan has a shot a great shot at punching its ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2021.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: (5) Michigan vs (1) Auburn
- Where: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
- When: 9:39 pm ET
- TV: CBS
- On the call: Eagle, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson
