How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's late-night game at Washington

After suffering its first loss of the season this past Saturday, Michigan is back in action on Wednesday for Game 1 of its West Coast trip. The Wolverines will head to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies for a late-night tip.

The Wolverines are looking to get back in the win column after losing to Wisconsin, and the Huskies are looking for a big win in conference play. The Huskies are 10-6(2-3) and are coming off of a win over Ohio State.

Here is how you can see the game, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Wednesday, Jan. 14 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena (Seattle, Wash.)

Alaska Airlines Arena (Seattle, Wash.) Network: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network On the call: Guy Haberman and Don Maclean

Guy Haberman and Don Maclean Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Michigan will enter the game around a 10 point favorite as the away team. The Wolverines are going up against a Washington team that has a top-10 scorer in the conference. Big man Hannes Steinbach ranks No. 9 in the Big Ten, averaging 18.4 points per game.

Outside of the German big man, Washington has three other players in double-digit scoring and could test Michigan -- two of whom haven't played since November. The Wolverines will enter the game as the more talented team, especially with their big men and guard play.

But as we seen on Saturday, Michigan's closeout defense wasn't great and late game panic set in. The Wolverines needed to lose a close one to have a wake-up call. Look for Michigan to get back into gear on Wednesday against the Huskies and get back in the win column.

Final score: 87, Washington 74

Michigan opens a two-game Pacific Northwest swing, traveling to Washington (Jan. 14) and Oregon (Jan. 17). Last season, in its first westward trip to the league's newest Big Ten members, U-M earned wins at USC (85-74) and at UCLA (94-75).

U-M holds a 4-3 record against Washington, including a 2-2 mark in Seattle.

Last season, after building a 10-point halftime lead, Michigan maintained a double-digit cushion throughout the second half and cruised to a 91-75 victory over Washington at Crisler Center. Nimari Burnett was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field -- with four three-pointers -- on his way to 16 points.

U-M has not played at Washington in 32 years. The last visit came in a 65-61 loss during the U.S. West Cellular Airtime Tournament on Dec. 30, 1994, at Edmundson Pavilion.

Michigan is authoring one of the most dominant seasons in modern college basketball, with 10 wins by 20+ points, including eight by 30+, six by 40+, and one by 50+, along with three victories over nationally ranked opponents. U-M has seven 100+ point games and six victories by 40+ points, which are the most in Big Ten history, passing Indiana's mark of five (1991-92).

Michigan ranks second nationally at 94.6 points per game, leads the nation with a +26.1 scoring margin, is seventh nationally in rebounding (43.3 rpg), leads the country in defensive rebounds (32.2), and ranks seventh nationally with 20.1 assists per game (second in the Big Ten to Purdue).