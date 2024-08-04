Look: High four-star guard is currently in Ann Arbor for official visit
Four-star guard Nyk Lewis is one of the nation's top 2025 basketball recruits. The Washington (DC) Gonzaga product is ranked as the 36th-best prospect, the No. 5 point guard, and the top-ranked player in DC, according to 247Sports' Composite. And Michigan is right in the mix for Lewis.
Michigan is one of his final six schools he's considering along with Creighton, Georgetown, LSU, Seton Hall, and Xavier. Lewis is currently in Ann Arbor on his official visit. On3's Joe Tipton sent out a tweet on X showing Lewis appearing to have a good time in Ann Arbor. He's with coach Dusty May and has a couple of photos on his own wearing the maize and blue.
There are currently no projections indicating where Lewis may go to college. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, it's a tight race for the 6-foot-1 point guard. Seton Hall has a small lead with an 18.8% chance. Michigan is right on its tail with a 14.1% chance -- Xavier is right in between Seton Hall and the Wolverines.
On3's Jamie Shaw had to say the following when scouting Lewis:
Nyk Lewis is a paint touch guard. Listed in the 6-1 range, he has long arms with a sturdy base and good balance. Lewis has a crafty handle along with quick-twitch athleticism that gets him to where he wants to go on the court. Not only does he touch the paint on offense, but he also prevents the other team from touching the paint while guarding the point of attack. Lewis will need to continue tightening the jump shot. He is comfortable pulling up, stepping into his shots off the bounce and knocking them down. Things can get streaky shooting from beyond the arc. He is aggressive on both ends which helps him to be an active rebounder from the point guard position. He is on the shorter side, so his ability to heat up the point of attack is important. Lewis is competitive in every setting and simply exudes toughness on the court.
