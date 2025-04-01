Michigan basketball contacts elite Big Ten guard in the transfer portal
So far, Michigan men's basketball has lost guards Justin Pippen and Jace Howard to the transfer portal. Along with Rubin Jones leaving and potentially Nimari Burnett -- if he doesn't use his COVD year -- Michigan is seeking some more guard help. Some help came on Monday night when North Carolina guard Elliott Cadeau committed to the Wolverines, but Michigan isn't done looking.
In fact, Michigan is looking at a familiar name. Since Kevin Willard left Maryland, there has been a mass exodus from College Park. A couple of star Terrapins entered the portal on Monday, including guard Rodney Rice. According to multiple reports, Michigan is one of many schools that have contacted the 3-point shooter.
Rice was a member of Maryland's 'Crab Five' which was one of the most prolific starting fives in college basketball. He started his career with Virginia Tech where he was there for two seasons -- playing just one season. Rice transferred to Maryland this past season where he averaged 13.8 points and shot 37.4% from long range.
In Dusty May's system, 3-point shooting is a big part of the offense and Rice certainly fits the bill there. Rice is an athletic guard who can play defense. He could be an instant-impact player for Michigan next season.
