Michigan Basketball: How Tarris Reed, Dug McDaniel, and other transfers are doing at new homes
When Dusty May accepted the job to become Michigan's new basketball coach, he knew he had to bring in some talent via the transfer portal. The Wolverines returned just three scholarship players from Juwan Howard's team that won eight games in 2023-24. May landed elite players like Vlad Goldin, Danny Wolf, and Tre Donaldson to bring into the starting rotation.
But how are some of those players who left like Tarris Reed Jr., Dug McDaniel, and Terrance Williams playing with their new teams? We have those answers.
Hunter Dickinson (Kansas)
Stats: 29.7 minutes per game, 16.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks
In his second year with Kansas, Dickinson has started all 29 games with the Jayhawks. He's averaging his second lowest total in minutes per game and points per game since his freshman season at Michigan. Kansas has suffered sitting at 19-10 on the season.
Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn)
Stats: 20.5 minutes per game, 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks
Reed Jr. has been one of the most consistent players for UConn this season. The former Michigan big has played in 29 games but started just one. Reed Jr. leads the team in rebounds and is one of four players who average double figures in scoring.
Dug McDaniel (Kansas State)
Stats: 31.6 minutes per game, 11.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds
McDaniel has started in 18 of 27 games for Kansas State but his output is lower than it was with Michigan last year. He's down almost five points from where he was at last year. KSU is on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament.
Terrance Williams (USC)
Stats: 31.2 minutes per game in seven games, 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 36% from 3
Williams began the season as a starter for the Trojans but a December injury has sidelined Williams since.
Isaiah Barnes (Tulsa)
Stats: 28.6 minutes per game, 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists
Barnes was with Michigan in 2022 before transferring to Tulsa where he's been the past two years. The 6-7 guard has started all but three games for Tulsa.
Gregg Glenn (Tulane)
Stats: 25.7 minutes per game, 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and three assists
Glenn was with Michigan for one season before transferring to Tulane. Glenn has started all 29 games this year.
Frankie Collins (TCU)
Stats: 30.9 minutes per game in nine games, 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists
After nine games, the former Michigan and Arizona State guard suffered a broken left foot and will miss the entire year.
George Washington III (Richmond)
Stats: 4.9 minutes per game in nine games, 1.7 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.1 assists
Youssef Khayat (Bowling Green)
Stats: 21.5 minutes per game in six games, 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and one assist
