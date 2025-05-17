Michigan's incoming McDonald's All-American raves about Wolverine coaching staff
Dusty May was ecstatic when he received the commitment from McDonald's All-American five-star combo guard Trey McKenney. The 6-foot-4 McKenney has a style of play that is reminiscent of another 6-foot-4 combo guard, Dwyane Wade. McKenney can score from anywhere on the floor, rebounds well, and has a keen eye in the passing game. His big body allows him to post up smaller guards, but still maintains speed to blow by bigger ones. May and his staff got a good one in McKenney and Wolverine fans are impatiently waiting to see him at Crisler Center next year.
As excited as May and his staff are it also appears that McKenny is just as excited about the relationship. he recently shared his thoughts with On3 regarding the coaching staff and why he is so excited to start his career as a Wolverine.
"Coach Dusty is in the gym with his guys, the assistant coaches are in the gym with their guys, and it’s really a tight-knit program. They get after it at practice."- Incoming Wolverine Trey McKenney
Trey heads to Ann Arbor to join a Wolverine team that many think has a legitimate shot at contending for a National Championship next year. Along with McKenney, May has secured the number one transfer portal class in the nation and is bringing back some veteran leadership with Roddy Gayle and Nimari Burnett opting to return for another season. Next year's team should be a force in the Big Ten and could make a serious run in the NCAA Tournament next March.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'
ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson