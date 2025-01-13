Michigan basketball soars upward in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Entering Week 11, Michigan was ranked 24th in the country. But the Wolverines had a strong showing this past week after blowing out both UCLA and Washington to improve to 13-3 on the season. After a strong showing, the AP Top 25 voters were impressed.
The Wolverines rose four spots in the poll and are now ranked 20th in the country. Michigan could continue to rise as well with two winnable games this week. The Wolverines will play on Thursday at Minnesota and then come back to Ann Arbor to host Northwestern on Sunday.
Michigan continues to shoot the 3 at a high level and the Wolverines are getting dominant performances from their twin towers: Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Auburn
2. Iowa State
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Marquette
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Houston
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Oregon
14. UConn
15. Mississippi State
16. Gonzaga
17. Purdue
18. Memphis
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Wisconsin
25. Baylor
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jaylen Pile on the '26 Michigan class: 'We’re definitely going to continue what '25 started'
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal WR
Michigan Football lands second transfer player on Sunday night
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7