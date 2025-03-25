Michigan in talks with transfer point guard who averaged over 17 points per game
Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May has been vocal about his pursuit of talent through the portal. May was able to use that portal to do a complete 180 on the Michigan basketball program, winning the Big Ten Tournament and currently heading to Atlanta for the Sweet Sixteen. With his blueprint for success via the transfer portal proven, expect May to be aggressive in his pursuit of talent for the 2025-26 roster.
One of those talents could be Charlotte 49ers point guard transfer Nik Graves, according on On3. Standing at 6-foot-3, Graves averaged 17.5 points per game last year and could step in to spell Tre Donaldson or play alongside him as a combo guard.
May said recently that the timing of the portal during the NCAA Tournament is less than ideal. He clarified that he would much rather be preparing for the Sweet Sixteen then be out portal recruiting. Even as his team prepares for the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers, the Wolverines have not been immune to the transfer portal. Freshman guard Justin Pippen announced his intentions to enter the portal last week.
There could be more transfers and NBA Draft announcements in the future from May's program so expect to see him with an eye on the portal as he preps for battle in Atlanta.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore shares why he wanted to add bigger WRs to the Michigan football offense
Sherrone Moore updates health status of Michigan football S Rod Moore during spring practice
Michigan football star takes massive fall in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7