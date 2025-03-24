SI

Scottie Pippen’s Son Leaving Michigan Two Days After Sweet 16 Berth

Pippen will not compete for the Wolverines in their Sweet 16 matchup vs. Auburn.

Madison Williams

Michigan guard Justin Pippen looks to pass the ball.
Michigan guard Justin Pippen looks to pass the ball. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan guard Justin Pippen, the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday when it officially opened, Travis Branham of 247Sports reported.

This decision comes two days after the Wolverines beat Texas A&M to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. Michigan will travel to Atlanta to face No. 1 Auburn on Friday, but Pippen will reportedly not be with the team for the game or the rest of the NCAA tournament, according to Rivals.

Pippen has recently been dealing with a concussion that benched him during the Big Ten tournament and forced him to sit out of Michigan's first two NCAA tournament matchups.

The freshman competed in 28 games off the bench this season, averaging 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He averaged 6.6 minutes per game.

Pippen is the third child of Scottie and Larsa Pippen, who divorced in 2021. Pippen's the younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies guard Scottie Pippen Jr., who played college basketball at Vanderbilt.

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball