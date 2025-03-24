Scottie Pippen’s Son Leaving Michigan Two Days After Sweet 16 Berth
Michigan guard Justin Pippen, the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday when it officially opened, Travis Branham of 247Sports reported.
This decision comes two days after the Wolverines beat Texas A&M to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. Michigan will travel to Atlanta to face No. 1 Auburn on Friday, but Pippen will reportedly not be with the team for the game or the rest of the NCAA tournament, according to Rivals.
Pippen has recently been dealing with a concussion that benched him during the Big Ten tournament and forced him to sit out of Michigan's first two NCAA tournament matchups.
The freshman competed in 28 games off the bench this season, averaging 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He averaged 6.6 minutes per game.
Pippen is the third child of Scottie and Larsa Pippen, who divorced in 2021. Pippen's the younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies guard Scottie Pippen Jr., who played college basketball at Vanderbilt.