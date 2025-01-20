Michigan Wolverines' female hoop star inks contract to help with NIL marketing
Michigan women's basketball star Jordan Hobbs has inked a deal with Sports International Group in an effort to assist her in increasing her marketing ability via Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). The move was shared on SIG's Instagram page and by Hobbs on her social sites. SIG has a large group of athletes in the college space and possesses a huge clientele in the international sporting space. Based on their Instagram posts, they appear to be heavy in the female sporting arena, focusing on securing young female athlete's lucrative NIL deals.
As mentioned, it has been a bit tougher for female athletes to benefit from the new NIL rules. Some have done quite well and made millions, but on the average women athletes have not been able to gain the traction that the men's side of the house has. Of the top 10 NIL earners in 2024, only one was a female. The aforementioned Livvy Dunne, who is an outlier in the space, has secured an incredible $4-million dollars in NIL dealings last year alone. Hopefully women can keep pushing into the space, raising awareness of their marketability, and continue to grow interest in women's sports. Congrats goes out to Jordan Hobbs as she champions this push from Ann Arbor.
