Michigan's Vlad Goldin achieves feat not seen in men's college basketball for 25 years
Vlad Goldin terrorized UCLA defenders during Michigan men's basketball's 94-75 win over the Bruins on Tuesday night, and continued a trend of playing his best basketball against the Wolverines' toughest opponents.
Goldin is averaging 26 points per game on a ridiculous 70.9% shooting in four games against Associated Press Top 25 opponents this season. According to OptaSTATS, no other Division I player in the last 25 years has averaged 25.0 PPG on 70.0% shooting over a 4-game span against ranked foes.
In addition to those numbers, Goldin is also averaging seven rebounds and 2.25 blocks per game for Michigan against ranked opponents. The Wolverines, currently ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, are 3-1 against in ranked matchups this season, with wins over Xavier, Wisconsin and UCLA and a one-point loss to Oklahoma.
Goldin got off to a slow start in the 2024-25 season, reaching double-digit scoring just once and averaging 7.6 PPG in Michigan's first six games. However, the 7-footer has been on a monster run since, reaching double-digits in every game while averaging 20.2 PGG over the Wolverines' last nine games.
If the transfer from Florida Atlantic continues to play like this, Michigan could have two contenders for Big Ten Player of the Year in its frontcourt between Goldin and Yale transfer Danny Wolf.
