NBA mock draft boosts buzz around Dusty May’s star-studded transfer class
Michigan Wolverine head coach Dusty May has put together the top rated transfer portal class this offseason. The class includes Illinois transfer Morez Johnson, Jr (23rd in portal), North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau (51st in portal), and intriguing UCLA center Aday Mara (who comes in at 7-foot-3 with a wingspan well over eight feet).
But the jewel of the class is the number one overall ranked portal entrant. Former UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg is the highest rated player Michigan has ever secured via the transfer portal. Yaxel is a versatile 6-foot-9 forward who can post up, run the floor, hit the midrange, and stretch the floor from deep with three-point shooting ability. These skills had him in some early NBA Mock Drafts as a high second round pick or even a fringe first rounder.
Yaxel stated that he was going to pursue the NBA Draft process before deciding if he is going to ultimately honor his commitment to the Wolverines. For Michigan fans, seeing him not in the first round of mock NBA drafts is a good thing. These are early though and he has not gone through workouts yet. A player with his size, skillset and versatility is one good pre-draft workout away from moving firmly back into that first round. All Coach May and his staff can do now is wait and see if the best player in the portal ends up in Ann Arbor and firmly cements next year's team in the National Championship contender conversation.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
5-star recruit seemingly drops Michigan football from contention; announces official visits
Predicting Michigan football defensive depth chart 3.0, Post-Spring Game
Predicting Michigan football offensive depth chart 3.0, Post-Spring Game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson