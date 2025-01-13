New Zealand star Oscar Goodman details why he committed to Michigan, talks enrolling early
During Michigan's dominant win over Washington on Sunday, there was a new face walking around the court at Crisler Center and he could be seen on the bench while the game was in action -- a kid named Oscar Goodman. The New Zealand star committed to Michigan back in October and decided to reclassify and enroll early. While Goodman won't be playing this season for Dusty May, he will be around the team, learning, and hoping to play next season for the Wolverines.
Goodman was an unknown when he committed to May and the Wolverines. But he stood out during the NBA Global Academy and was named to the New Zealand senior national team. He would choose Michigan over the likes of Georgetown, Ohio State, and Texas Tech. The 6-7 forward, who hopes to expand his game this season, says it was the coaching staff that made him choose the Wolverines.
"The belief the coaches had in me was a big thing," Goodman said if why he committed to the Wolverines. "My goal is to make the NBA, and Coach May was a real big believer that I have a chance at cracking it. So that was a big thing, and then the opportunity to play. He didn't say that I was going to play, but he said that I could definitely fight for a position to play early on."
The four-star prospect had a breakout performance at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and three assists per game, earning honors on the tournament's All-Star Five team. Coach May took notice and started recruiting Goodman.
Goodman and the coaching staff met and decided it was in his best interest to re-classify and travel with the team this season instead of waiting for next year.
"We just floated that he was already done with the schoolwork, that it would help him be more ready to play next year. And whatever that means, we don't know. I mean, the roster, who knows what the roster's going to look like. But he would be more ready to play if he had a semester of practicing against Vlad and these guys — the speed, the size, the athleticism, and also learning our system, so he's more used to playing with guys," Dusty May said.
"He's more used to playing with Roddy Gayle or Tre Donaldson or whatever case. We just thought it benefited him. It benefits us."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Former Michigan Football QB Alex Orji commits to new school
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal WR
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal WR
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7