One in, one out: USA Basketball delivers mixed news to Michigan duo
As the Under-19 National team continues to build, one Michigan star received good news, while another saw their dreams dashed. Incoming transfer forward Morez Johnson, Jr. cut of 18 as the team continues to form its roster. Sophomore guard LJ Cason did not cut. More known for his defensive prowess, Cason faced a tough challenge in beating out some of the most elite young talent in the country.
Regardless of the known outcome for Cason or the yet-to-be-known outcome for Johnson, Jr., both players gained valuable experience during the tryouts. The final cut to the roster of 12 occurs on June 18th, and Morez looks to be in a good spot with his size, length, and ability to defend the rim and pressure opposing defenses
Cason returns to Ann Arbor early to join a team that is expected to compete for the Big Ten Title as well as a potential Final Four appearance. Head coach Dusty May has a deep team with experience, knowledge, and elite scoring ability. In his second year at the helm, May was aggressive in the transfer portal, securing the top class in the nation. This is the second year he has been able to utilize the transfer portal to overhaul his entire team. This time, he has assembled what may be the most talented team to step into Crisler Center in years.
