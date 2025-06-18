Wolverine Digest

One in, one out: USA Basketball delivers mixed news to Michigan duo

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) a. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) a. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Under-19 National team continues to build, one Michigan star received good news, while another saw their dreams dashed. Incoming transfer forward Morez Johnson, Jr. cut of 18 as the team continues to form its roster. Sophomore guard LJ Cason did not cut. More known for his defensive prowess, Cason faced a tough challenge in beating out some of the most elite young talent in the country.

Regardless of the known outcome for Cason or the yet-to-be-known outcome for Johnson, Jr., both players gained valuable experience during the tryouts. The final cut to the roster of 12 occurs on June 18th, and Morez looks to be in a good spot with his size, length, and ability to defend the rim and pressure opposing defenses

Cason returns to Ann Arbor early to join a team that is expected to compete for the Big Ten Title as well as a potential Final Four appearance. Head coach Dusty May has a deep team with experience, knowledge, and elite scoring ability. In his second year at the helm, May was aggressive in the transfer portal, securing the top class in the nation. This is the second year he has been able to utilize the transfer portal to overhaul his entire team. This time, he has assembled what may be the most talented team to step into Crisler Center in years.

Johnson
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21). Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Elite Michigan quarterback commit grinding in the offseason to reach new heights

Elite five-star Michigan target shares interesting social media post with Bryce Underwood

Mother of elite 2026 wide receiver shares social media post favoring Michigan

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares how his time at Michigan shaped him as a leader

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball