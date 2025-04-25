Report: Michigan basketball set to host top-ranked transfer this weekend
After losing Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, Michigan men's basketball has landed three transfers to replace the production -- well, sort of. The Wolverines will certainly have Illinois' big man Morez Johnson and UCLA 7-footer Aday Mara in 2025-26. But Michigan is hoping to also have the top-ranked transfer, Yaxel Lendeborg.
The UAB transfer committed to Dusty May and Michigan back in early April. But Lendeborg is a borderline first-round draft pick if he chooses to go the NBA route, and he's currently weighing all of his options.
To fully gauge what he wants to do, he will visit Michigan this weekend, Tony Garcia with the Detroit Free Press reported.
This is a big development in his recruitment to Michigan. The Wolverines are attempting to keep Lendeborg in college for one more season, and will likely attempt to sway Lendeborg with the Danny Wolf route. Come play in Ann Arbor one season and it will raise his draft stock.
The 6-9 forward was one of the top players in college basketball this past season. He averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting over 35% from deep. Lendeborg has similarities to Danny Wolf as in he can dribble, pass, and create his own shot.
If Lendeborg stays in the fold, Michigan will have one of the top transfer portal classes in college basketball. The Wovlerines have four commitments in total. North Carolina point guard Elliott Cadeau also committed to Michigan.
