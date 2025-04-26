Run it back: Key Michigan basketball player is returning for senior season
The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball squad for the 2025-26 season just keeps growing stronger every day. Coach Dusty May has secured the top transfer portal class in the nation, is bringing in a freshman McDonald's All-American in Trey McKenney, and now he has two key senior leaders returning as well. Senior shooting guard Nimari Burnett already committed to playing one more year in Ann Arbor, he will now be joined by fellow guard Roddy Gayle.
Gayle, a transfer from Ohio State, had an up and down season for the Wolverines. He began the year in the starting lineup but was plagued by turnover issues and an inability to stretch the floor and hit three-point shots. Towards the end of the season, he was moved to the bench as the 6th man and began to thrive. His season was highlighted by a 26-point explosion in the NCAA Tournament against Texas A&M, with 21 of those points coming in the second half.
Here is what Mgoblue.com says about the Roddy Gayle.
• A do-it-all player
• Not afraid to ask for, and take, the last shot
• Versatile skill set, takes pride in getting to the basket, and thrives in traffic
• Good length (long arms), powerful athletic guard
• Ignites the fast break, or can finish it
• Elite finisher with 40-plus inch vertical
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
2025 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper has two Michigan football selections as 'winners' and 'losers' following Round 1
Draft Grades: Analysts are not impressed with Miami Dolphins taking Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant
Draft Grades: Mixed emotions on Cleveland Browns taking Michigan football DT Mason Graham 5th overall
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7