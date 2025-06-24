4-star Jaylen Pile helping recruit top talent to Michigan: 'There definitely will be some commits soon'
Four-star WR Jaylen Pile is the second-longest tenured Michigan football commit. He announced his commitment to the Wolverines back on October 16 of last season, and he has been firm since. Pile returned to Ann Arbor this past weekend for 'Victors Weekend' and like usual, he had a great time seeing the coaching staff and hanging out with fellow commits and prospects who are considering Michigan.
"I had a great trip. You’re always going to have a good time in AA," Pile said. "The best part was meeting all the recruits and bonding with the other commits. 2026 is going to be something special."
The 6-foot-1 playmaker is ranked as a four-star on Rivals, but the Composite has Pile vastly underrated. He is ranked as a three-star, but after some great showings this Summer, he is surely on the rise.
Pile and CB Brody Jennings are the two commits who pledged to the Wolverines in 2024. With Pile being a long-standing commit, he has been an active leader in trying to get high-caliber recruits to join him in Ann Arbor. The Dallas (TX) prospect has several Texas players he hopes to bring with him to Ann Arbor next season, and one of them is four-star OL Zaden Krempin.
"Yeah of course," Pile on pushing for recruits to join him in the class. "I was talking to my Texas guy Zaden. But we were all hanging out and talking about how good this class will be.
"Me and Alister [Vallejo] were talking to him about the TX- MI connection and how easy it is to get to Michigan. Michigan really gives a southern hospitality feel."
Players like five-star WR Calvin Russell and edge rusher Carter Meadows, along with four-star OL Malakai Lee and four-star CB Dorian Barney, were just a few notable players who were in Ann Arbor this past weekend with Pile. He believes there would be some commitments coming Michigan's way soon.
"I really feel like all the guys had a great time and could see themselves at Michigan. There definitely will be some commits soon," said Pile.
Since talking to Pile, the Wolverines landed four-star defender Titan Davis on Monday.
