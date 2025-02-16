Social media roasts Ohio State for another 3-point loss to Michigan basketball
Just like football -- sort of. Michigan football was a massive underdog when it went to Columbus this past season and upset Ohio State. Although Michigan basketball was ranked 20th in the nation, the Wolverines were slight underdogs to the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sunday.
But it was the same result.
Michigan football beat the Buckeyes by three -- 13-10 -- in November. Fast forward to February, the Wolverines' basketball team beat Ohio State by three. Michigan once again 'upset' the Buckeyes in Columbus with an 86-83 victory. Michigan is now victors of six straight games.
But it wouldn't have been a Michigan game if it wasn't close. The Wolverines have won the past six games by a combined 19 points after Sunday's win in Columbus. And Ohio State had plenty of chances to win the game -- a lot like football. The Wolverines led the game for more than 28 minutes but the Buckeyes chipped away and veteran guard Bruce Thornton had a chance to tie the game with seconds on the clock.
Thornton made 7-foot Danny Wolf fall to the floor with an incredible move, but in stunning fashion, Thornton airballed the layup. The miss would send Michigan back to Ann Arbor with a win.
Following the win over the arch-rival, media members, football players, and even coaches reacted to the Wolverines' big win over Ohio State.
