Week seven AP poll Has Michigan basketball staying put
For the third consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines basketball squad came in at No. 2 in the AP college basketball poll.
Last week, the Wolverines had 15 first-place votes, as opposed to 42 for No. 1 Arizona. This week, Michigan has closed that gap with 19 first-place votes, while the Wildcats have 38.
The only other squad receiving first-place votes is No. 3 Iowa State with one. UConn (No. 4) and Purdue (No. 5) round out this week’s top five.
Looking Back
It was a pretty slow week of college hoops due to the holidays and school’s going on break.
Michigan won its only game of the week with a dominating 52-point victory over La Salle on Sunday evening. The Wolverines shot nearly 50 percent from deep and freshman guard Trey McKenney scored a game-high 17 points, including three triples.
Looking ahead, UofM has one game left in the calendar year, hosting McNeese State on Monday, Dec. 29, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan and the AP Poll
Prior to this season, this is the highest the Wolverines have been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
If UofM can jump Arizona, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
Will They Jump the Wildcats?
Many believe Michigan is the best team in the nation, but until Arizona drops a game, it looks like the Wolverines will stay put at two until one of the two squads drops a game.
