Connor Stalions fires back at cheating claim from former Buckeye Jack Sawyer
This week, former Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer once again shared his thoughts on Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. Speaking on a podcast, Sawyer—who went winless against Michigan during his four-year career as a Buckeye—acknowledged that the Wolverines earned their 2023 and 2024 victories. However, he remains convinced that the 2022 game, which Michigan won 45-23, was influenced by the now infamous sign-stealing controversy.
"I'll tell you this, I think they beat us straight up last year, obviously, and the year before. But my sophomore year, we left the field... we were like, 'this feels weird.' Sawyer said. "We lost by double-digits, and it felt like we had beat the sh** out of them all game. You know, we ran a screen pass that we had never put in—not the formation, not the look, anything. And like, you see them on the sideline, they're doing it, and we change it. We audible to it or whatever, and when we run it, all the D linemen—as soon as the ball is snapped—the linebackers, everybody, they sniffed it out."
Sawyer's comments quickly made waves on social media, prompting a response from former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions—the man at the center of the scandal. Stalions pushed back on Sawyer's claims on Twitter/X, specifically pushing back on the suggestion that Michigan's anticipation of a tight end screen was the result of cheating.
Stalions, who attended Michigan's NCAA Committee on Infractions hearing last month, has frequently taken to social media to defend himself. He's argued that sign stealing is a common and legal part of the game (which it is), though he's been accused of taking things too far by sending in-person scouts on his behalf to film future opponents' signals.
The NCAA is currently deliberating Michigan's case, with a decision expected in the coming weeks. Potential penalties range from fines to recruiting restrictions. However, harsher penalties like vacated wins and/or a postseason ban seem unlikely—especially after Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti argued that Michigan has already faced sufficient punishment.
As the saga nears its conclusion, most fans—on both sides of the rivalry—appear ready to move on.