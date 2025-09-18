3 Nebraska players to watch against Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers are set for a Big 10 showdown this weekend at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 and looking to start conference play with a statement win over the Wolverines, while Michigan will try to avoid falling to 2-2 on the year.
If the Wolverines want to start conference play with a win for the sixth straight year, they'll need to do everything in their power to stop these three Cornhuskers.
QB Dylan Raiola
After a very mediocre freshman campaign where he threw for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, five-star QB Dylan Raiola has gotten off to a hot start in 2025. Through three games, Raiola has thrown for 829 yards and eight touchdowns, although is hasn't been against the best competition.
Despite the talent level of his opponents, Raiola looks much improved from the freshman who took the field last year. His receiving core is very balanced with five guys totaling between 100 and 190 yards this year and he has a great run game behind him. Nebraska's offense has been lethal to start the year, so Michigan needs to make sure they shut Raiola down.
RB Emmett Johnson
Emmett Johnson is the Cornhuskers' RB1, and he's off to a terrific start to the 2025 season. In three games, Johnson has carried the ball 52 times for 326 yards and four scores. He's averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has also caught 11 passes.
Luckily for Michigan, the Wolverines rank 23rd in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (90), and in their one game against a Power Four opponent, they held Oklahoma to just 3.5 yards per carry. If they can replicate that performance and slow Johnson down, they'll have a really good shot at winning this game.
CB Ceyair Wright
Ceyair Wright has been the Cornhuskers' best cornerback this year. He's started all three games and has played 103 snaps, but has been targeted four times and has allowed just one reception for four yards. Once again, you have to take into account the competition they've played, but that's still a wildly impressive stat line.
Michigan's passing attack looked really good last week with Bryce Underwood under center, but it didn't look all that great against Oklahoma two weeks ago. This will be a similar test for the Wolverine wideouts, and if they can consistently get open against Wright and the rest of Nebraska's DBs, it will make things a lot easier for Bryce Underwood.