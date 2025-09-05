3 predictions for Michigan vs. Oklahoma
Michigan hits the road for the first time this season, and the Wolverines will enter a hostile environment as they head to Norman. The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off an impressive 35-3 win against Illinois State, but clearly, we will learn more about both teams when they hit the gridiron.
Here are three predictions for the highly anticipated game.
Michigan runs for 200 yards
Despite losing 35-3, Illinois State averaged 4.5 YPC and gained over 100 yards on the ground against Oklahoma last weekend. That number is without Illinois State being in the game, which makes me believe Michigan could attack the Sooners' run defense.
Last weekend, Michigan ran for 201 yards against New Mexico, and Justice Haynes had 159 of that. The Wolverines will look to get Jordan Marshall in the game and get him rolling, too. Obviously, Michigan will do whatever Oklahoma isn't attacking. If the Sooners are loading up the box, the Wolverines can utilize Bryce Underwood's arm. But I think Michigan wants to establish the run, and that's something the Wolverines can do on Saturday.
Donaven McCulley leads the team in receiving
It was Marlin Klein, who caught six passes for 93 yards and a score in Week 1. The veteran TE was Bryce Underwood's go-to guy and sophomore Channing Goodwin was second on the team with 49 receiving yards.
Donaven McCulley, the Indiana transfer, caught four passes for 31 yards. The Wolverines gave McCulley the No. 1 jersey and have done nothing but rave about the 6-foot-5 playmaker. It's in big games where McCulley is really expected to step up and perform like a top WR. Well, this is one of those games.
Michigan will have to challenge Oklahoma through the air in order to open up the run game. Utilizing McCulley's 6-foot-5 frame can only help.
John Mateer runs for 50+ yards
This is really the last thing Michigan wants to happen -- allowing John Mateer to add another dimension to the game. But Mateer was very elusive with his legs last season, running for 826 yards and 15 TDs in 2024 with Washington State.
The Wolverines are going to need to get after Mateer on Saturday, so he doesn't beat them with his arm. Michigan is quick off the ball with explosive edge rushers, but if the Wolverines overpursue -- it could allow Mateer to get out of the pocket and extend plays. At Washington State, Mateer ran for 50+ yards in eight games last season.
It will be crucial for Wink Martindale to spy Mateer if he gets going with his legs.
