Michigan takes a dive on ESPN's FPI, mixed views ahead of Oklahoma showdown
Michigan was nearly a five-touchdown favorite this past weekend against New Mexico. While the Wolverines beat the Lobos, it wasn't how the sportsbooks saw it happening. Michigan looked good offensively, but underwhelmed at times on the defensive side of the ball. After 60 minutes, Michigan came out on top, 34-17.
Entering Week 2, a major showdown at Oklahoma, ESPN's FPI isn't nearly as high on the Wolverines as it was entering the season.
Following Week 1, Michigan fell six spots to No. 21 in the nation, according to the advanced analytics. What is FPI exactly?
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.
Michigan's remaining odds
According to the advanced analytics, Michigan is now projected to go 8.1-4.0 in 2025. The Wolverines have just a 0.1% chance to win all of their games this season, and a 2.9% chance of winning the Big Ten Conference. The FPI says Michigan does have a 17.5% chance of making the College Football Playoff, yet just a 0.5% chance of winning it all this season.
Wolverines' chances of beating Oklahoma
The FPI has Oklahoma ranked at No. 23 in the country, and the Sooners actually fell three spots after a 35-3 win over Illinois State in Week 1. According to ESPN's matchup predictor -- based on the FPI -- Michigan is the underdog with a 46.5% chance of winning in Norman.
The Wolverines will trot out Bryce Underwood this weekend, who was very impressive in Week 1. But he is a true freshman, and Michigan fans will quickly find out how he handles a tough environment like he will face this weekend.
