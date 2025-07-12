Michigan special teams ace Dominic Zvada breaks down the game-winning kick against the Ohio State Buckeyes
The 2024 version of The Game, featuring the Michigan Wolverines versus the Ohio State Buckeyes may be one of the biggest upsets in the history of the rivalry. The Buckeyes were at home, with the best team that $ 20 million in NIL dollars could buy. Michigan was on the road with a walk-on quarterback, missing future first-rounder Colston Loveland, and lockdown cornerback Will Johnson still sidelined with nagging injuries. The Buckeyes were 20+ point favorites in the game, and Michigan fans were worried that Ryan Day could hang his 100 points he had so boldly predicted a few years back.
However, talent is one thing, and heart is another. Sometimes, heart and sheer will can overcome a glaring talent disparity, and that is what happened in Columbus that day. The Wolverines returned to the exact blueprint they had used over the previous three years to beat Ohio State. They bullied them, ran the ball, controlled the clock, and inexplicably got Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to run the ball into the teeth of the Wolverine defensive line all day long.
Another huge reason contributing to the Buckeyes' demise was their inability to kick field goals. Their kicker, Jayden Fielding, missed two relatively easy kicks from 38 and 34 yards during the game. Hitting one or both of those kicks changes everything in this game. Meanwhile, on the Michigan side, special teams guru Dominic Zvada was lights out. He crushed a 54-yarder and nailed the 21-yard game winner right down the middle. Here is what he had to say about that iconic game winner.
"Hard to wrap my brain around it (the kick). In my mind I am just some kid who kicks field goals...but that game meant a lot to a lot of people...it is unbelievable."- Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada
Zavada's prowess in the kicking game gave Michigan the slightest edge they needed in a close match. His kick, both really because a 54-yarder is no chip shot, will go down in the history books as one of the greatest moments in Michigan football's long and storied history.
