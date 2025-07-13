Wolverine Digest

Son of Michigan legend receives invite to prestigious Navy All-American Bowl

Former Michigan star Charles Woodson (left) talks with current Michigan running back Donovan Edwards
There are not many names mentioned in the level of reverence that Charles Woodson is. To say Woodson is a Michigan legend is a vast understatement and a disservice to everything he has done for the Michigan program. He has been a staunch supporter of the maize and blue throughout his NFL career and his follow-on career as a college football analyst. The NFL Hall of Famer, and possibly the most excellent cornerback to ever play the game, has the keys to the city of Ann Arbor for the rest of his life.

Woodson passed down his football genes to his son, Charles Woodson, Jr. Woodson, Jr. is a four-star rated safety in the 2027 class. The Florida-based talent is still relatively slight by football standards, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing just 155 pounds, but he hits with the same ferocity his father displayed at the University of Michigan and throughout his storied NFL career. Recruiting analysts have commented on Woodson, Jr. and his rising stock. They are not the only ones watching. The younger Woodson shared that he has received an invite to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.

The Navy All-American Bowl is a prestigious game that showcases blue-chip talent from across the nation, bringing them together for a week of one-on-one battles culminating in the actual game. Recruits can see their stock rise or fall based on their performances at practices and in the game. This is a great opportunity for the Michigan legacy to shine and move higher up in the ranks. It's still pretty amazing to hear the name Charles Woodson, Jr. associated with football.

Michigan's Charles Woodson comes up with an interception against Ohio State's Terry Glenn. / Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press

