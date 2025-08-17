5 Michigan football players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
We are just under two weeks away from Michigan football taking the stage. Every year, players who didn't light up the stat sheet the year before, take a big step. Which five Wolverines are going to have that 'breakout' campaign in 2025? Here's my picks.
RB Jordan Marshall
Is it considered a 'breakout' year after a player rushed for 100 yards in a bowl game? We think so. The former Mr. Ohio RB ran for 120 total yards last year after seeing very limited playing time. Marshall battled injuries and was behind Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. But it's Marshall's time to shine in 2025, and he's going to be part of the next dynamic one-two punch with Justice Haynes.
Marshall already showed what he's capable of after rushing for 100 yards against a stout Alabama defense -- earning him MVP honors. Now, Marshall will have to show that he's capable of doing that on a consistent basis in Ann Arbor.
"I don't know how much different we are. We're both complete backs," said Marshall. "We balance from pass pro, to catching the ball, to running the ball.
"I don't know how much different we are. We're pretty physical, both of us. We like to make people miss. We like to talk a little smack.
LB Cole Sullivan
It's going to be challenging for the sophomore to see extended playing time, but I'm not sure there is a play who has gotten more publicity than Sullivan this offseason. Sullivan appeared in 12 games last year -- mostly on special teams -- recording four tackles.
Jimmy Rolder is figured to be the 'next starter' behind Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham at LB, but if the Wolverines mix and match in 2025 -- Sullivan is next in line to earn some serious run.
“But a guy that not a lot of people are talking about is Cole Sullivan," Moore said. "Sully is an absolute freak show. Sully is 6'5, 240 something pounds, and he moves like he's 210 and long, physical.
"And he's a linebacker. So if he walked in the room, you think he's an edge. So he's a guy that we can do a lot of things with too. So we're excited about his growth.”
Edge Cam Brandt
If there is another player on the team that's received as much publicity as Cole Sullivan -- it's Cameron Brandt. The Wolverines are stacked at edge -- Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, and Dominic Nichols -- but Brandt has been getting the praise from both the coaching staff and players.
The junior appeared in all 13 games last year for Michigan as a reserve. Making the most of it, he tallied 13 tackles, four TFLs, and three sacks. Against Alabama, Brandt recoverd a fumble and sacked Jalen Milroe. While he might not start in 2025, he is a player you're going to see early and often.
"Well, Cam [Brandt] is a bruiser. And, really, you can mention TJ [Guy], Moore, and Cam as all starters. Just like linebacker—you can say Ernest [Hausmann], Jaishawn [Barham], and Jimmy [Rolder]," Wink Martindale said in an interview.
TJ Metcalf
Losing both Quinten Johnson and Makari Paige aren't easy losses, but Michigan should be just fine at safety -- for multiple reasons. Rod Moore will return at some point in 2025, and both Mason Curtis and Brandyn Hillman have shown they are ready for the spotlight. But there is transfer TJ Metcalf, who is also in store for a major 2025 season.
In 2024, at Arkansas, Metcalf recorded 57 tackles, seven PBUs, and three interceptions. According to the former Razorback, Metcalf will either start at nickel or safety for the Wolverines. If that's the case -- prepare for a mega breakout year from the versatile player.
“I’m a starter,” Metcalf said of what coaches have told him. “After the spring, I know for sure coaches came up to me and were like, ‘This is your team just like it’s any of the other leaders’ team.’ I think my role is gonna be big for this team this year. The coaches are constantly letting me know that, ‘You got a voice, too. You’re a leader, too. You’re a vet. Just take over.’ That’s pretty much it with that.”
TE Hogan Hansen
The 6-foot-5 TE really stepped up when Colston Loveland went down in 2024. While Marlin Klein is the clear starter in the room, Hansen could be a better receiving threat when the Wolverines need it. Last season, Hansen caught seven passes for 78 yards and a score -- he was also third on Michigan with a 66.8 receiving grade, per PFF.
Hansen has the prototypical frame to be a threat in the passing game as a TE. And as the season marches on, it wouldn't be shocking to see Hansen see his number called more and more.
