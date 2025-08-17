Paul Finebaum bashes Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, and the fans following the NCAA's ruling
The NCAA finally handed Michigan its punishment(s) for the Connor Stallions' sign-stealing saga that came out to the world in the midst of the Wolverines' national title season. But it wasn't nearly as harsh as some hoped for.
Michigan will have to pay upward of $30 million in fines, head coach Sherrone Moore is suspended one game in 2026, Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stallions face a long show cause, and Michigan was hit with a minimal recruiting probation -- while the Wolverines announced afterward they will appeal.
Rival fans were hoping for much, much worse -- so was SEC fanatic Paul Finebaum, apparently. On the Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum opened up by bashing the NCAA on its penalties to Michigan.
“Here it is, Michigan Penalties. Did you expect anything else? Seriously," asked Finebaum. The NCAA doing what it does best, make a fool out of itself, has spoken and there will be serious fines. I'm sure that's going to hurt the University of Michigan. Head Coach Sherrone Moore will be suspended for the first game, not of this year, but of next year.
"It's hard to read this with a straight face. Ten-year show-cause penalty for Jim Harbaugh, in case you have forgotten, he's coaching in the NFL right now. An eight-year show cause for Connor Stallions, that should keep him away from doing nothing, which he's currently doing.
"So what does this really mean? Oh, by the way, Sherrone Moore will miss the Central Michigan and Nebraska game this year. He'll be there for the Oklahoma game, though.”
But Finebaum wasn't going to stop there. After a back-and-forth with Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Finebaum started taking questions from fans. Later on, Finebaum unleashed on Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, and the Wolverines' fanbase.
“But it just, what bugs me here, John, is the hypocrisy of the Michigan fan base," Finebaum said. "I mean, they are easily among the most despicable group of overzealous fans I've ever dealt with. And the fact that they tried to act like they have a legitimate national championship, they don't. The banners won't come down.
"The trophies will remain. But everybody knows they cheated like bandits. Everybody knows that this thing stinks to high heaven. Everybody knows Jim Harbaugh was a total fraud in everything he said. But it won't matter because he got away with it. And the most important thing he did, he won.”
Finebaum has been mostly against Michigan, but at one point, it had looked like he might've turned the corner after the Wolverines beat Ohio State last year. But, now we're back to full circle where Finebaum is going to attempt to roast Michigan any chance he gets.
