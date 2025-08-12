Michigan understands it hasn't had a 1,000-yard WR since 2013--it wants to change that
It's been since 2013 that Michigan football has had a 1,000-yard pass catcher. Former receiver Jeremy Gallon caught for 1,373 in '13, and the next closest? Ronnie Bell, back in 2022, when he had 889 yards.
After having the 131st-ranked passing attack in 2024, Michigan must get better results from both the QBs and the pass catchers. On Monday, receivers coach Ron Bellamy was asked about not having a 1,000-yard catcher and he did note that's something Michigan wants to change.
"2013 Jeremy Gallon. Yeah. Yeah, that’s something we talk about," Bellamy said. "The guys, obviously, as a group, collectively, our goal is to win, beat our rivals, win the conference, and win a national championship. But the guys do have individual goals, and they understand the history of the receiver room in Michigan. It’s what Coach Lindsey’s bringing, and what he’s doing, what we’re doing as an offense. It’s been great. It’s been great for receivers. It’s been great for the team."
Michigan had a chance to eclipse the mark in 2023, when the Wolverines had J.J. McCarthy throwing to Roman Wilson, but Michigan sat its starters for a lot of the second halves that year. Bellamy said Michigan, as a program, enjoys developing its players and not chase stats -- but players still have personal goals they want to attain.
"Absolutely," said Bellamy. "Every year, and I felt in 23, I felt Roman was close to eclipsing that. We chose not to. You, we’re a very dominant team, and a lot of fourth, I believe, seven, six or seven fourth quarters he didn’t play in, that we didn’t chase that number, and it allowed guys Semaj and Fred Moore to play their freshman year. We’re not a program that chases numbers. We’re more on the developmental side of things. That’s something that we talk about. The boys know that. Last thousand-yard receiver has been Gallon, and, hopefully, we can change that this year but we’d rather win. Hopefully, we can win and do that. That’d be great."
Michigan will enter Week 1 against New Mexico with Donaven McCulley, Semaj Morgan, and Fred Moore as the likely top three WRs on the depth chart. If Bryce Underwood lives up to expectations, it's possible Michigan changes the persona it has had in recent years.
