Adam Schefter joins star studded golf outing to raise NIL funds for Michigan athletes
ESPN Senior Analyst and guru of the breaking news story, Adam Schefter, is an unabashed supporter of his alma mater. Schefter graduated from the University of Michigan in 1989, majoring in journalism, and has been an avid supporter of the university, its athletes, and the sports programs ever since. Schefter has supported causes to better facilities and health programs for athletes while defending his school fervently on his ESPN platform.
Recently, Schefter was spotted at the Champions Circle golf outing with men's basketball head coach Dusty May. The Champions Circle is a collective founded by former Michigan alumni who are prominent business leaders in their respective fields. The collective played a critical role in the transition of Bryce Underwood from LSU to Ann Arbor, and they also provide mentorship and financial guidance to athletes who are landing multi-million dollar deals through NIL.
The annual golf outing pairs celebrities, alums, coaches, and athletes to raise money and awareness for NIL and mentorship opportunities across Michigan sports. The newest five-star basketball commitment, Trey McKenney, was also on hand with his new teammates at the outing, and one can only imagine the amount of money that was raised for the athletes and the collective. The financial and star power of the Michigan alum base were out in full force once again, showcasing the unique nature and influence of the University of Michigan.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan to host QB prospect with potential to become first-round NFL Draft pick
The waiting game begins as NCAA ruling looms over Michigan
For Michigan fans, beating Ohio State matters more than the College Football Playoff
Big Ten analysts predict Michigan Football's fate in 2025, and it's not great