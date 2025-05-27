After being booed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Tom Brady mic drops roasts Colts fans
Tom Brady has not broken Indianapolis Colts fans hearts in over a decade, but the hatred still runs deep for oft jaded Indianapolis faithful. Brady dominated the Colts throughout his career, ending with a 12-3 record and tossing 33 touchdowns, his highest total against any non-AFC East team. To make matters worse, Brady had a 4-1 record against the Colts in the playoffs.
While Brady and his old Colts nemesis Peyton Manning seem to have cooled their rivalry in retirement, it is quite clear that Colts fans are still holding firmly to their grudge against the former Patriot and Buccaneer great. Brady appeared at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to call the Indy 500 Sunday and upon appearing in front of the crowd was met with a merciless chorus of boos.
To his credit, Brady remained professional and smiled and waved as the Colts fans let their past frustrations overwhelm the speedway. Brady later took to social media to exact a measure of revenge. He sent out a response via his Instagram account that twisted the knife one more time for Colts fans.
"PS. It was nice to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans"- Tom Brady via his Instagram page
Brady, along with calling the race, took a ceremonial first lap with former NASCAR legend Jimmy Johnson. He used that "drive" to roast Colts fans one more time. Brady has often used his social media presence to clap back at old rivals from his college days as a Michigan Wolverine and his NFL days. He struck once again and landed it like only the GOAT could. Well played, Mr. Brady.
