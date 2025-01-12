Alex Orji officially signs with new team, leaves Michigan
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji was with the Wolverines for three years and despite getting a shot at starting this past season, Orji entered the transfer portal after Michigan beat Ohio State. Even though he entered the portal, Orji stuck with the team and traveled to Florida for the ReliaQuest Bowl and even played for the majority of the second half against Alabama.
Orji had two visits lined up post-Alabama: UNLV and Temple. Orji never got to visit Temple since his visit with the Rebels went so well. Orji announced on Saturday he would transfer to UNLV and play for new coach Dan Mullen. The Rebels made it official by announcing Orji signed to play for UNLV.
Orji will have two years of eligibility remaining with UNLV. Orji finished 2024 going 25-for-47 for 150 yards, three touchdowns, and two INTs through the air. He also ran for 269 yards and a score for Michigan.
Coach Mullen has a history of developing a run-first quarterback like Orji. Although the Rebels went 11-3 this past year and lost to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game, UNLV will likely look like a new team next year under Mullen. With Orji agreeing to play for him, it's likely he has a great chance of starting Year 1 for Mullen.
