Ron Bellamy's message to Michigan Football WR: 'We're counting on you'
Michigan not only had the 131st-ranked passing attack in 2024, but the Wolverines lost their top two playmakers from last season. Colston Loveland is in the NFL, and WR Tyler Morris opted to transfer to Indiana. But the cupboard isn't bare in Ann Arbor -- it's just prove-it time.
The Wolverines landed transfers Donaven McCulley and Anthony Simpson, and signed three freshmen to the 2025 class. The new faces will be nice in hopes of Michigan improving the pass game, but there are two veterans who have seen plenty of play time in the past two years: Semaj Morgan and Fred Moore.
Morgan caught 27 receptions for 139 yards and a score. A far cry from what fans expected from the speedy wide receiver. As for Moore, he had 11 receptions for 128 yards and a score.
"They’re older, more experienced," Bellamy said of Morgan and Moore. "They attacked the offseason. They knew last year wasn’t up to our standard, and they challenged themselves. They challenged our room to be better. Those guys, being juniors now, have been around the program, their third year. They’ve been on the National Championship team to understand what the standards are. Daily, every day, they’re chasing excellence."
Michigan understands it hasn't had a 1,000-yard WR since 2013--it wants to change that
While expectations are high for both Morgan and Moore, Bellamy was specifically asked about Moore. The junior had a terrific ending to the 2024 season. In the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, Moore found his footing and hauled in three catches for 37 yards -- including a big touchdown. Bellamy's message to Moore is simple: 'We're counting on you'.
"Fred’s thing now is you’re not a freshman, you played as a sophomore, we’re counting on you," said Bellamy. "You’re an older guy, and the word we’re chasing for him daily is confidence. The more confident he is, the better player he is and that’s something that he came in camp super confident. Changed his body up, stronger player, more experienced. The best thing that happened to him was the success he had in the bowl game. Now it’s like, oh, yeah, I know I can do this. Now it’s time to take that momentum and carry it over to the ’25 football season."
