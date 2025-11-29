Wolverine Digest

National media makes pick between Michigan vs. Ohio State ahead of The Game

Here's what CBS Sports' national media thinks will happen in 'The Game'.

Trent Knoop

There are a lot of implications on the line for Michigan as it hosts arch-rival Ohio State on Saturday, and the Wolverines are in a must-win mode. But you wouldn't know that by listening to most of the media. Between Ohio State being No. 1 in the nation and Michigan having a young team that has lost two games, the Buckeyes enter Ann Arbor as a 10-point favorite.

Not only does Michigan want to continue its winning streak against Ohio State, but the Wolverines have to win in order to make the College Football Playoff. However, in CBS Sports' latest preview, none of the national writers are giving Michigan a chance.

CBS Sports' panel makes their pick

  • Tom Fornelli: OSU straight up and OSU -10
  • Chip Patterson: OSU S/U and Michigan +10
  • Brandon Marcello: OSU S/U and Michigan +10
  • John Talty: OSU S/U and OSU -10
  • Richard Johnson: OSU S/U and OSU -10
  • Shehan Jeyarajah: OSU S/U and OSU -10
  • David Cobb: OSU S/U and OSU -10
  • Brad Crawford: OSU S/U and Michigan +10
  • Chris Hummer: OSU S/U and Michigan +10

Total count: All nine writers picked Ohio State to win the game S/U, and four writers took Michigan with the points.

"It hasn't been easy picking this game, and last season's result certainly provides a pause whenever assuming the Buckeyes could win by more than one touchdown, even on the road inside Michigan Stadium. The numbers show us that this Ohio State defense is even better than last season's, and though Michigan's offense has found some success of late, this defense is built differently, allowing barely over 200 yards. Don't touch the spread."

While the national media isn't giving Michigan much of a chance -- that's exactly what this team wants. The Wolverines love playing with a chip on their shoulder, and Michigan has been doing so -- especially in this game -- for the past four years.

How to watch Michigan take on Ohio State

  • Day: Saturday, Nov. 29
  • Time: Noon ET
  • Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
  • Network: Fox
  • On the call: Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson

