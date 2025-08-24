Big Ten storylines to watch ahead of 2025 season
Week 0 has come and gone, and Thursday will mark Week 1 of Big Ten football. There are several things to watch for this season, but we picked the key five things to focus on when it comes to the Big Ten Conference.
Will Penn State live up to expectations?
Penn State is attempting to take the Michigan and Ohio State route from the past two seasons. Both teams kept most of their veteran talent and parlayed that into the national title. The Nittany Lions return Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton, and return experience on the offensive line. Time will tell if James Franklin can get over the hurdle and win the big game this season. Typically, losses against both Michigan and Ohio State have been inevitable. Franklin won't see Michigan this season, but games against Oregon and the Buckeyes are looming.
If this isn't Penn State's this -- when will it be?
Does the No. 1 player in the 2025 class live up to expectations?
The Michigan Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing attack in college football last season. In order to shore that up, Sherrone Moore landed five-star Bryce Underwood -- the top-ranked player in the 2025 class. He also fired Kirk Campbell and hired UNC's Chip Lindsey to help the offense blossom. Underwood hasn't been named the starter yet, but that's one of the worst kept secrets in football. Michigan fans will be waiting to see Underwood in action, but early games against Oklahoma and Nebraska will be big ones for the young QB.
Who is this season's Indiana?
The Indiana Hoosiers came out of nowhere last season in Curt Cignetti's first year as the head coach. IU went to their first College Football Playoff, and expectations are still high in Bloomington. However, there is another team that is getting a lot of offseason hype: Illinois. The Illini, like Penn State, have a ton of returning starters back. Could Illinois -- or another Big Ten program -- make their first CFP in 2025?
Do any of the middling Big Ten teams in 2024 emerge this year?
Last season, 10 Big Ten teams were under .500 in conference play. Programs like USC, Washington, Nebraska, and Wisconsin were among those 10 teams. Both the Trojans and Cornhuskers are expected to be much better this season. But will any of those teams emerge as conference favorites?
Will Ryan Day get over the Michigan hump?
Despite winning the national title last season, fans were calling for Day's head in Columbus following a loss against Michigan in 'The Shoe. Ohio State was a 20.5-point favorite last season, but Sherrone Moore led the Wolverines past the Buckeyes. Day has now dropped four in a row against Michigan. This year, The Game is back in Ann Arbor and all the pressure will be on Day's shoulders -- again.
