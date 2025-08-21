Nate Marshall and others now featured for Michigan in College Football 26 video game
With college football right around the corner, more players have chosen to opt into the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game. When the game launched last month, there were several players who weren't in the game -- made-up players were in their spot. But on Thursday, EA Sports updated the rosters and five more Wolverines opted into the game.
RB John Volker, OL Brady Norton, Edge Nate Marshall, P Hudson Hollenbeck, and LB Tyler McLaurin are now in the game and fans can use them the next time they play. However, there are still plenty of Wolverines who still haven't opted into the game. Freshmen Jasper Parker, Kainoa Winston, and Elijah Dotson aren't in the game. Neither are QBs Jake Garcia and Chase Herbsreit -- who was in the game when the game launched last month.
It's also noteworthy to mention RB CJ Hester is still on Michigan's roster, despite leaving the team.
Below, you can see the ratings of the five Wolverines who are now in the College Football 26 game.
RB John Volker - 80 overall
OL Brady Norton - 75 overall
Edge Nate Marshall - 74 overall
P Hudson Hollenbeck - 71 overall
LB Tyler McLaurin - 66 overall
Notable players still not in the game:
QB Jake Garcia
QB Chase Herbstreit (was in the game at launch)
RB Jasper Parker
RB Donovan Johnson
WR Channing Goodwin
WR Jacob Washington
TE Deakon Tonielli
OL Ben Roebuck
Edge Julius Holly
DL Benny Patterson
DL Deyvid Palepale
CB Jeremiah Lowe
CB/S Elijah Dotson
CB/S Kainoa Winston
While fans can get their Michigan fix digitally, fans will get to see the Wolverines back in action in just over a week. The Wolverines will take the field, under the lights, on August 30 against New Mexico. Bryce Underwood, who hasn't publicly been named the starting QB, is on track to take the first snap for Sherrone Moore's team. Fans will be waiting anxiously to see the five-star talent take the field in Ann Arbor.
